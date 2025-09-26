Residents of Preston and Penwortham who may have a claim on the estates of recently deceased individuals are being urged to act after a series of probate notices were issued.

The notices, issued under the Trustee Act 1925, relate to estates currently being administered and provide an opportunity for creditors, beneficiaries or anyone with a potential interest to submit their claims before assets are distributed.

Below is a full list of the most recent notices, with key details and solicitor contact information for anyone wishing to make a claim.

Members of the public who believe they may have a claim on a deceased person’s estate in Preston and Penwortham are being urged to come forward | Melinda Gimpel

Thomas Anthony Flaherty

Thomas Anthony Flaherty, who lived at 12 Bushell Place, Preston, died on 20 May 2025. Anyone with a claim on his estate must contact Samantha Walker at Blackhurst Swainson Goodier, 5 Winckley Street, Preston, PR1 2AA, by 10 November 2025.

Angela Mary Katrina Baxendale

Angela Mary Katrina Baxendale, late of 14 Stratford Drive, Fulwood, Preston, passed away on 4 May 2025. Claims against her estate should be submitted to Thurnhills, 44 Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JJ, by 2 October 2025.

George Frederick “Fred” Kirkham

George Frederick Kirkham, also known as Fred, of 13 Bank Croft, Longton, Preston, who died on 4 February 2025, previously lived at The Harbour, Windmill Rise, Preston Road, Blackpool, and Dovehaven Lodge Care Home, Ingol, Preston. Anyone with a claim should contact John Webster, 250 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NH, by 18 November 2025.

Hazel Mary Kirkham (formerly Brown)

Hazel Mary Kirkham, late of 13 Bank Croft, Longton, Preston, who passed away on 14 October 2021, previously lived at Royal Preston Hospital and New Thursby Nursing Care Home in Lytham St Annes. Claims should be sent to John Webster, 250 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NH, by 18 November 2025.

Joyce Tufft

Joyce Tufft, formerly of Sherwood Lodge, Sherwood Way, Fulwood, Preston, died on 3 October 2024. Anyone with a claim against her estate must contact Birchall Blackburn Law, Merchant House, 38–46 Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN, by 3 September 2025.

Frederick Graham Robinson

Frederick Graham Robinson, late of 7 Dunsop Road, Ribbleton, Preston, who died on 6 July 2025, has his estate being administered. Claims should be submitted to Samantha Walker at Blackhurst Swainson Goodier, 3 & 4 Aalborg Square, Lancaster, LA1 1BJ, by 10 November 2025.

Alan Brian Wheeler

Alan Brian Wheeler, who lived at 6 Hamilton Road, Preston, died on 19 February 2025. Anyone wishing to make a claim on his estate should contact Marley Solicitors Limited, 287 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6ED, by 27 August 2025.

Maria Rosa Szymanski

Maria Rosa Szymanski, late of 20 Lambert Road, Ribbleton, Preston, passed away on 30 May 2024. Claims against her estate should be sent to Sharif Ela at Ormrods Solicitors, 1 Victoria Square, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LU, by 22 September 2025.

Lavassa Eugena Blake (also known as Lavassa Eugene Blake)

Lavassa Eugena Blake, who lived at 16 Birkett Drive, Ribbleton, Preston, died on 31 March 2024. Anyone with a claim should contact Bannister Preston Solicitors LLP, 28–30 Washway Road, Sale, M33 7QY, by 30 October 2025.

Judith Anne Treasure

Judith Anne Treasure, of 57 Highgate, Penwortham, Preston, passed away on 25 June 2025. Claims should be sent to Vincents Solicitors, Guild Chambers, 4 Winckley Square, Preston, PR1 3JJ, by 19 September 2025.

Sheila Ann Alderson

Sheila Ann Alderson, late of 9 Gleneagles Drive, Penwortham, Preston, who died on 19 October 2024, has her estate being administered. Anyone with a claim must contact Amanda Kerrigan at Harrison Swift Solicitors Ltd, Tudor House, 9–11 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2EN, by 8 October 2025.

Derek Geoffrey Beetham

Derek Geoffrey Beetham, formerly of 264a Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, who died on 22 July 2024, also has his estate under administration. Claims should be submitted to Amanda Kerrigan at Chadwicks Solicitors, Tudor House, 9–11 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2EN, by 31 August 2025.

What to do next

Anyone who believes they may have a claim on any of the above estates — whether as a creditor, beneficiary, or through inheritance — is advised to contact the listed solicitors before the specified deadlines.

After these dates, the estates will be distributed according to the claims and interests of which the executors have been formally notified.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/