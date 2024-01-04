He opened his first takeway in Blackpool last year.

Social media star Dad The Dish, will be opening a new takeaway in Preston this month.

Simon Hannigan gets more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites, where he shares his no-nonsense style of cooking. Better known as ‘DadtheDish’, Simon went from living out of his car, to finding foodie fame by helping single dads to cook simple, tasty meals. Last year people queued to get into his first takeway, which opened in Whitegate Drive on May 31.

Now the Kirkham local has announced his second site will open in St Mary's Street, Preston, in the former Slice Out unit.

This is where Dad The Dish will operate out of in St Mary's Street, Preston.

It will be called Munch Box, and job opportunities are being advertised. They include full time receptionist, part time receptionist, two chefs, a trainee chef and two driving roles.

The site will specialise in munch boxes containing the likes of burgers, chicken tenders, pulled pork and chips.

Simon has also announced that he will be opening venues in Bolton, Burnley, Blackburn, Chorley, Salford and Southport in 2024.

