Tight squeeze for van in Preston

A van driver got stuck under a railway bridge when he misjudged the height of his vehicle.

Lancs Road Police tweeted a picture of the unfortunate van, thought to be a Waitrose delivery vehicle,

It became jammed under the bridge in Lytham Road, Fulwood, this afternoon.

Police tweeted: "Oops! The driver of this vehicle failed to read the signs properly and found out the hard way when he drove through and came to a sudden stop.

"Caused a little chaos but removed it by letting some air out of the tyres."