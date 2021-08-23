Three people rescued after flat goes up in flames in Preston

Three fire engines from Penwortham and Preston attended the scene in Tulketh Crescent shortly before 12.15am today (August 23).

The incident involved a third floor flat "approximately 20x40m in size".

Three casualties were rescued from the building before receiving medical attention from fire service personnel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two positive pressure ventilation units, a canine unit, and scene lighting at this incident," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews remained at the scene at around 1.05am.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.