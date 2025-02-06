Three people arrested after cyclist dies in crash with car in Earby

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 18:04 BST
Three people were arrested following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Earby.

A Peugeot 308 S DT and a carbon fibre racing bike collided on Bleara Road at 6pm yesterday.

The cyclist, a man in his late 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were arrested following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Earbyplaceholder image
Three people were arrested following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Earby | Contributed

Two men, aged 34 and 35, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They were later released under investigation while an investigation continued.

A fourth person, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She was interviewed by police in relation to the investigation after being discharged.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any information or dashcam footage to assist our enquiries, please get in contact.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1089 of February 5.

