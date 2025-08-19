Three men banned from keeping dogs after being caught hare coursing with lurchers in Scarisbrick

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST
Three men have been banned from keeping dogs for three years after being caught hare coursing in rural West Lancashire.

Police were alerted by a member of the public to suspected hare coursing on land near Wyke Lane on the evening of November 1, 2024.

Most Popular

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary’s South Rural Task Force responded and detained the men nearby with lurcher dogs.

Three men have been banned from keeping dogs for three years after being caught hare coursing in West Lancashireplaceholder image
Three men have been banned from keeping dogs for three years after being caught hare coursing in West Lancashire | Vincent van Zalinge

The trio were charged with:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Hunting a wild mammal with dogs
  • Trespassing with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs
  • Being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs
  • Entering land at night as trespassers with poaching equipment

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The men charged were:

  • Joseph Hodgson, 22, of Acheson Road, Tuebrook
  • Mac Blackham, 19, of Yelverton Road, Anfield
  • Ben Blackham, 19, of Townsend Lane, Anfield

They appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday where they were sentenced.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Each received a community order, was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, and disqualified from owning dogs for three years.

They were also required to pay fines and court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the South Rural Task Force said: “Hare coursing will not be tolerated in Lancashire.

“It is barbaric for the animals involved and extremely distressing for the rural community.

“We have further cases at court in the coming days and weeks, and we will continue to actively pursue all involved.”

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice