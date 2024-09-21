Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men were arrested after a ‘BB gun’ was fired twice from an Audi A3 in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of a firearms incident near Shaw Road at around 9.45pm on Friday.

Officers attended and found a firearm – believed to be a BB gun – had been discharged from inside an Audi A3 in the direction of a Mercedes.

Police were called to a report of a firearms incident near Shaw Road in Blackpool | Google

A short time later, there was a second discharge from inside the Audi which again damaged the Mercedes.

Three men – two aged 22 and one aged 21 – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

They remained in custody for questioning on Saturday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No one was injured and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with information that may help police should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1530 of September 20.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.