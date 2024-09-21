Three men arrested after Mercedes car shot twice by ‘BB gun’ fired from Audi on Blackpool Promenade
Police were called to a report of a firearms incident near Shaw Road at around 9.45pm on Friday.
Officers attended and found a firearm – believed to be a BB gun – had been discharged from inside an Audi A3 in the direction of a Mercedes.
A short time later, there was a second discharge from inside the Audi which again damaged the Mercedes.
Three men – two aged 22 and one aged 21 – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.
They remained in custody for questioning on Saturday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No one was injured and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”
Anyone with information that may help police should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1530 of September 20.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.