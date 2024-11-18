Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men were arrested after cocaine and 1.5kg of suspected heroin was seized in Nelson.

Police stopped a VW Passat on Camden Street at around 8pm on Sunday.

Approximately half a kilo of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash was subsequently found after officers searched the car.

Three men were arrested after cocaine and heroin was seized in Nelson | Contributed

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday.

Around 1.5kg of suspected heroin was later seized during a subsequent search of a house in Nelson.

Two men, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

They also remained in custody for questioning.