Three men arrested after cocaine and 1.5kg of suspected heroin seized by Lancashire Police in Nelson
Police stopped a VW Passat on Camden Street at around 8pm on Sunday.
Approximately half a kilo of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash was subsequently found after officers searched the car.
The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday.
Around 1.5kg of suspected heroin was later seized during a subsequent search of a house in Nelson.
Two men, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
They also remained in custody for questioning.