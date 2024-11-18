Three men arrested after cocaine and 1.5kg of suspected heroin seized by Lancashire Police in Nelson

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:40 GMT
Three men were arrested after cocaine and 1.5kg of suspected heroin was seized in Nelson.

Police stopped a VW Passat on Camden Street at around 8pm on Sunday.

Approximately half a kilo of suspected cocaine and a quantity of cash was subsequently found after officers searched the car.

Three men were arrested after cocaine and heroin was seized in NelsonThree men were arrested after cocaine and heroin was seized in Nelson
Three men were arrested after cocaine and heroin was seized in Nelson | Contributed

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday.

Around 1.5kg of suspected heroin was later seized during a subsequent search of a house in Nelson.

Two men, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

They also remained in custody for questioning.

