Three Lancashire businesses among UK’s best in first-ever British Burger Awards 2025
Big Buns Burgers in Burnley has been shortlisted in the Best of North West England category, while Smashed Out in Preston is a finalist in both Best of North West England and Best Independent Burger Joint.
Also representing Preston, IceBurg has been recognised in the Best of North West England category.
The awards, organised by Oceanic Events and powered by QSR CNCT, spotlight outstanding independent burger venues, street food vendors and small chains across the UK.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the awards, said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene - from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.
“This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.
“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
Winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Stoke-on-Trent.
With strong competition nationwide, being named a finalist is already a significant achievement for these Lancashire businesses
