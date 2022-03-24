Three fire engines attended a fire at a commercial building on Deepdale Road last night

Crews were at the scene for two and a half hours yesterday.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:00 pm

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham fire stations attended a building fire on Deepdale Road in Preston just before 9 pm last night.

Two causalities were treated by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred at a commercial building, whose identity will later be confirmed.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet, and were in attendance for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.

