Three fire engines attended a fire at a commercial building on Deepdale Road last night
Crews were at the scene for two and a half hours yesterday.
By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:00 pm
Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham fire stations attended a building fire on Deepdale Road in Preston just before 9 pm last night.
Two causalities were treated by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.
The incident occurred at a commercial building, whose identity will later be confirmed.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet, and were in attendance for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.