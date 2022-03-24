Three fire engines attended a fire at a commercial building on Deepdale Road last night

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham fire stations attended a building fire on Deepdale Road in Preston just before 9 pm last night.

Two causalities were treated by North West Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred at a commercial building, whose identity will later be confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a building fire on Deepdale Road yesterday.