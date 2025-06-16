Three children were swept into the sea near Blackpool’s North Pier after being caught out by the rising tide while playing on the beach steps.

A passer-by quickly intervened on Sunday afternoon, throwing a life ring into the water and helping bring the children to safety.

Police praised her “quick-thinking,” saying her swift actions likely saved lives.

Three children were swept into the sea near Blackpool’s North Pier after being caught out by the rising tide | Google

All three children were assessed by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service and taken to hospital as a precaution. They have since returned home.

Lancashire Police used the incident to remind the public of the dangers of the sea, particularly during high tide.

“This is a reminder to exercise caution when you are near to the sea, especially at high tide as the waves can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous,” a police spokesperson said.

“For parents, if you are not with your children, please have knowledge of where they are so that instances like this can be avoided.”

Today, emergency services responded to a water rescue at South Shore where a woman was seen struggling offshore around 10am.

Blackpool’s Beach Patrol acted quickly and two lifeguards waded through the surf to reach her.

The woman, who appeared to be wearing a wetsuit, was brought safely to shore.

It is believed she may have been surfing before getting into difficulty.