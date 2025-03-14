Three arrested and Class A drugs seized after police spot vehicle ‘acting suspiciously’ in Accrington
Officers spotted the vehicle in the Springhill area on Wednesday.
After stopping it, police conducted a search of the three occupants and discovered a quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs.
A 24-year-old man from Blackburn, a 49-year-old man from Accrington and a 31-year-old woman from Oswaldtwistle were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
The operation formed part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police's initiative to combat serious and organised crime across the region, with support from Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
This operation targets criminal gangs and individuals involved in activities such as drug trafficking, violence, exploitation, intimidation, and fraud—issues that pose significant risks to local communities.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.