Officers raided an address in New Hall Lane on Wednesday afternoon (April 20).

Police found a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs once inside.

Officers also discovered a stun gun that was disguised as a mobile phone hidden behind a sofa.

Three people were arrested during a raid in Preston.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 17, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply drugs.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon (April 21).

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0875 of April 20.