Three people have been arrested in Preston on suspicion of drug offences following a police warrant.

Officers found a quantity of cannabis, scales and cash after executing a search at a property on Scotforth Road this morning.

A 27-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a police warrant on Scotforth Road, Preston | Google

Two others - a 26-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, also from Preston - were later arrested.

All three are being questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and importing a controlled drug.

The operation forms part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime across the county.

The initiative, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, targets individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as issues such as violence and intimidation, large-scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.