A petition to save a shuttle bus between three Lancashire hospitals has been signed by more than 1,300 people in 48 hours.

East Lancashire Hospital Trust (ELHT) has offered a free transport service between the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (RBTH), Burnley General Teaching Hospital (BGTH) and Pendle Community Hospital (PCH) for staff, patients and visitors since 2007. The shuttle bus was introduced when services, including the A&E department, were transferred from Burnley General to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Bus the shuttle bus will cease to operate from March 31 because ELHT says it can no longer afford the £780,000 a year cost, and say “now the decision has been made it cannot be changed.”

Now a group of councillors are determined to put pressure on the Trust, and have set up a petition on Change.org, calling for an immediate reversal of the decision, a consultation with residents, and a full exploration of funding options.

County Councillor Usman Arif said that Burnley and Pendle residents are increasingly reliant on this shuttle service for access to essential healthcare, as more services are transferred to Blackburn. He says the decision will make healthcare harder to access for vulnerable people, create financial hardship for those without private transport, lead to missed appointments and cause more traffic congestion.

He said: “This service has operated successfully for over 15 years, serving as a critical link between hospitals. Removing it would harm the health, well-being, and environmental goals of our community.”

The petition has been signed by more than 1,900 since it was set up earlier this week. David Higgins, a supporter of Coun Usman’s petition, adds: “The Trust in their wisdom decided to close Burnley A&E, and move that and various other services to Blackburn regardless of peoples’ objections and protestations when Blackburn is way over subscribed and cannot cope with the numbers. To take away the shuttle bus is just as big an affront to people who have no transport and have difficulties getting around.”

The leader of Burnley Council is also exploring a judicial review into the axing of the shuttle bus. Coun Afrasiab Anwar called the decision “appalling” and described the shuttle bus as a vital lifeline for patients and staff members following the closure of Burnley’s A&E department and its relocation to Blackburn.

What does the Trust say?

Martin Hodgson, Chief Executive at East Lancashire Hospitals, said: “This decision has not been reached lightly or without significant consideration about the impact on patients, visitors and colleagues, but the Trust’s financial position is extremely challenging and our spending decisions remain under additional scrutiny nationally from NHS England. Continuing the shuttle bus would cost ELHT £780,000 in 2025-26, with a minimum contractual commitment of a further three years, which we simply do not have.

"I know passengers value the shuttle bus services and I am sorry that this decision will impact them but we will do everything we can to help them to manage this change. This includes reimbursing patients who meet eligibility criteria for free bus fares and I would encourage anyone who finds themselves unable to attend an appointment to get in touch to see how we can help.”

In fully considering the impact of ceasing the shuttle bus service, the Trust undertook an informal survey. A total of 248 people responded, with 241 confirming they had used the shuttle bus in the past year. This included 172 colleagues, 35 patients, 30 visitors or friends and a number of ‘others’ who appear to be using the bus without any connection to the Trust or its services.

Notice has been given to the operator, allowing almost three months for passengers to identify alternative arrangements to travel around 10 miles between sites. The Trust has already set up a group, including human resources and staff side representatives, to provide information, advice and guidance to those who need it.