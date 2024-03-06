Thornton Cleveleys man jailed for importing £1m worth of cocaine hidden in table
A man has been jailed for trying to bring £1m worth of cocaine into the UK hidden in table.
Scott Brown was arrested in August after a parcel addressed to his Lancashire home from Costa Rica was x-rayed at London Heathrow and found to contain 11kg of the drug, police said.
The 31-year-old admitted conspiring to import drugs on 3 January.
Brown, of Bancroft Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, and was jailed for seven and a half years at Preston Crown Court.
Det Sgt Jamie Illingworth from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said it was a "sophisticated criminal operation".
"The evidence extracted from his mobile phone involved hours of painstaking detective work, and was crucial in bringing him to justice," he said,
"Criminals like Brown make their profits from the misery of vulnerable addicts, so I am pleased he has been put behind bars for a significant period of time."