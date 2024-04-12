Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hotel development scheme in the centre of Preston has gone on the market.

The Caxton Hotel site in Marsh Lane is being offered for £500,000 by agents Christie and Co, who highlight its proximity to the Tram Shed designated redevelopment area.

Plans for nine-storey, the 63-room hotel with a restaurant and a bar were approved in 2019. At that time, Preston Councillor Peter Moss said: “It’s a sign of the growing success and reputation of our city.”

When built, the hotel plans - originally brought forward by Ascena Developments - would see an existing two-storey building demolished. In 2019, a spokesman for planning agents PWA said: “It is in the Corporation Street Opportunity area. It is a highly sustainable site.”

An artist's impression of what the hotel would look like. Credit: Christie and Co/Rightmove

The representative went on to talk about how William Caxton, who as a printer was the first English retailer of printed books, has inspired the built for the hotel which designs show is to be called The Caxton.

He called the plans a “landmark scheme” and a “valuable opportunity to secure investment” which would “compliment adjacent, recent developments”.

Condition

When plans were approved, a condition was put on the scheme, that building work had to be started within three years. It is not clear whether the plans are still current nearly five years on.