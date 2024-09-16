Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern has revealed that its on-board WiFi blocks access to dating apps and websites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers across the North of England will be unable to find their perfect partner during their journey – but the train operator says there is a good reason.

Northern’s on-board WiFi is delivered under the Friendly WiFi scheme, which blocks access to certain categories of content, including those associated with dating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Websites and apps related to video streaming, gambling, alcohol, adult content, pornography and nudity are also blocked on-board, as are software updates and file sharing services.

Friendly WiFi ensures Northern’s on-board internet service meets minimum filtering standards given the fact children could be present.

A customer on-board a Northern train. | submit

Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

“Whilst some dating websites – and users – will operate with appropriate levels of self-moderation, some might not and it’s important that content not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children – isn’t viewed on our trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With some of the other banned categories – it’s simply about ensuring that there is sufficient bandwidth for all our customers to use while they’re on the go.

“This on-board dating app embargo aside, we wish our single customers all the best in their search for their perfect partner.”

Content considered ‘NSFW’ can range in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern has been a member of the Friendly WiFi scheme, which is delivered in partnership with the UK Council for Child Internet Safety (UKCCIS), since 2017.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.