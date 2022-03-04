This is why two air ambulances landed at Southlands High School
Two air ambulances landed at Southlands High School in Chorley on Wednesday (March 2) in response to a 999 call.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:19 am
The helicopters touched down on the playing fields at around 3.30pm, but the incident was not related to the school or its pupils.
The onboard paramedics were responding to a medical emergency at a home in nearby Draperfield, where a woman suffered a stroke and a nasty fall.
Her family told the Post she had collapsed at the top of a flight of stairs, which caused her to fall down the stairs backwards.
She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she was placed in an induced coma, said her sister.
Our thoughts are with her friends and family and we wish her a full recovery.