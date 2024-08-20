Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular carvery restaurant will be closed for most of October.

The historic Farmers Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake, is known for it’s pizzas and carvery, as well as it’s all-you-can-eat breakfast, and two for £12 cocktails every day.

Owner Stonehouse has told the Post that the venue will close from Sunday, October 6 to Thursday, October 31, while work is carried out. A spokesman said: “It will benefit from a full decorative refurb with a new exciting menu and will be one of the first Stonehouse restaurants to benefit from the new updated look and updated menu.”

The last major update was carried out in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the Farmers Arms in Whitestake could look. | SRBC/Stonehouse/Ashleigh

Artist’s impressions of how the restaurant will look have been revealed as part of a planning application for new illuminated and non-illuminated signage. In documents submitted to South Ribble Borough Council, Stonehouse has shown that the exterior of the pub will be transformed. Out is the turquoise blue paint on the rendering, and in is a more neutral theme - soft grey coloured rendering, wood panelling by the entrance and black frames for windows and the conservatory.

An artist's impression of how the Farmers Arms could look. | SRBC/Stonehouse/Ashleigh

History of the Farmers Arms

The Farmers Arms was originally a working farm, the home of the Brown family. The first listed landlords at the pub were John Brown (1859), John Brown Jnr (1861-63), Elizabeth Brown (1863-71), Edward Brown (1881), William Ward (1891-1905) and Richard Bretherton (1911-24).

The pub is said to be the site where residents would once a year stake their claim with a white stick so their livestock could graze on the moss, which may be the origin of the area’s name.