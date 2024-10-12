This is why southbound traffic on the M6 near Kendal was delayed for two hours today
A southbound stretch of the M6 has reopened after a serious accident this morning which caused the road to be closed for some time and long delays.
The carriageway at J38 at Tebay and J37 at Kendal was closed for more than an hour following the vehicle collision at Lowgill after 10am.
North West Ambulance attended the scene along with the police.
The motorway was cleared to be reopened at around 12.15pm but motorists were warned there would be 'severe delays' for the next hour.
Further details of the accident have not yet been released.
