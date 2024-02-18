This is why Grimsargh Village Store is closing next week
The shop will be closing on Wednesday.
A Lancashire convenience store has confirmed it will be closing its doors on Wednesday.
Announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for Grimsargh-Village-Store, 144-146 Preston Road, Grimsargh, said the shop would be closing for a refit and reopening in March. They said: "IMPORTANT NEWS about Grimsargh Shop.
"The shop will be closing 5pm Wednesday 21st of February and reopening on Friday 8th March.
"This is so the shop can have a refit."
They added that the shop will open everyday 6am to 10am for bread, milk, papers and cigarettes.