A Lancashire convenience store has confirmed it will be closing its doors on Wednesday.

Announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for Grimsargh-Village-Store, 144-146 Preston Road, Grimsargh, said the shop would be closing for a refit and reopening in March. They said: "IMPORTANT NEWS about Grimsargh Shop.

Grimsargh Village Shop will be closing on Wednesday for a refit.

"The shop will be closing 5pm Wednesday 21st of February and reopening on Friday 8th March.

"This is so the shop can have a refit."