This is why a school went into lockdown with staff and pupils
The frightening incident took place yesterday at St Bede's Catholic High School in Ormskirk after two boys were spotted climbing over a gate.
Thankfully, nothing bad materialised and the boys left shortly afterwards.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a nuisance at 12.07pm yesterday.
“Two youths were seen climbing over a gate at the school. They left the area shortly afterwards.”
Dan Morgan, headteacher of St Bede's Catholic High School, added: "We temporarily locked the school doors for a short time before lunchtime on Monday.
"Police were in attendance, there were no safety issues and all pupils were spoken to and reassured during the afternoon of Monday."