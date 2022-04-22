This is why a low flying plane circled over Kirkham, Preston, Leyland and Chorley

Many residents reported seeing a small plane circling over Kirkham, Preston, Leyland and Chorley on Tuesday night (April 19).
Screenshots from real-time flight trackers showed the plane circled approximately four times in each area before flying to Liverpool.
Those who witnessed the strange behaviour quickly took to social media to speculate about what it was up to.
“Anyone see that plane?,” one person said.
One resident responded: “Yeah, if you put it on flight radar it's a police plane from Doncaster heading to Blackpool.”
Another added: “Coming back towards Preston now on flight tracker.
“[It’s] now doing some more loops in the area, very strange.”
Speaking to the Lancashire Post about the odd flight pattern, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) confirmed they were in the area looking for a missing teenager.
“They were also engaged in the football at Anfield,” a spokesman added.