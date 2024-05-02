This is when there will be NO Northern Train services in the North of England next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be no Northern services across the North of England next Thursday, due to the latest industrial action by ASLEF.
The union, which largely represents train drivers, has called multiple strikes on different days at train operators across the country. As such, Northern customers connecting onto services with other train operators are advised to check before they travel for all journeys between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11.
During that period, Northern says its services are likely to be busier than usual as people take alternative routes to avoid strikes elsewhere.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer for Northern, said: "Unfortunately, the action by ASLEF on Thursday, May 9 will see our network grind to a halt. On the days when strikes are taking place with other train operators, we will do everything we can to keep our services moving and absorb those extra passengers trying to travel across the region.
"We can only apologise, once again, for the disruption this action by ASLEF will cause to people in the North of England."
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. For more information about the strike, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.