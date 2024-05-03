This is when live music is returning to South Ribble with Penwortham and Longton Live

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two live music events are coming to South Ribble over the next two months as Penwortham Live and Longton Live return.

First up is Penwortham Live on May 10 and 11. This year over 20 venues across Penwortham, Middleforth and Kingsfold are taking part, making the event bigger and better than ever.

There are over 190 appearances across the weekend from 7pm until 11pm both nights, in 45-minute slots. Wristbands are £5 and can be purchased from all participating venues, giving you access to the entire event, all weekend - under 12’s go free.

Penwortham Live

Both Live events have been organised by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with, The Creative Network, with funding from the Governments UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Caroline Wolfenden, Director of Change and Delivery at South Ribble Borough Council said: “We are delighted to bring an even bigger and better live event to South Ribble this year.”

She added: “I’d encourage everyone to support the local businesses taking part and purchase their wristbands as soon as possible. Numbers are limited so don’t miss out!”

Nigel Stewart from The Creative Network said: "You can't buy fish and chips for £5! This is unbelievable value for money. Our local acts just get better and better at every festival. And, this year, with over 20 venues, it's a bumper experience! There’s a type of music for everyone, so come and support our community!"

As the event is bigger and better this year, there will be two free shuttle buses to take you from Liverpool Road in Penwortham to Middleforth and Kingsfold.

The full event schedule with all participating venues and more information on the shuttle buses, can be found on the website here: https://www.discoversouthribble.co.uk/SouthRibbleLive