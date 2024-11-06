First launched into the sky in 1997, the Ice Blast stands at 210 ft (64 m) above sea level, although is actually 180-foot-tall (55 m). Opened as Sony PlayStation – The Ride. | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Thrill-seekers have not been able to go on it this season - but something is happening with Blackpool’s famous Ice Blast ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures have been uploaded to social media this week showing scaffolding up and workers surrounding the 210ft ride, with speculation that it’s being taken down and refurbished before being returned to the park.

In March, the resort’s chief executive Amanda Thompson asked people on X not to listen to “ridiculous rumours”, adding that the ride would be “operating later this season we are awaiting parts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work taking place this week on Ice Blast. Credit: Steve Minor | Steve Minor

What does the Pleasure Beach Resort say?

A spokesperson from Pleasure Beach Resort said: "Lots of people have noticed the maintenance that has been happening on our Ice Blast ride, which has been closed this season. The work is still ongoing but we'd encourage everyone to keep their eyes peeled for updates over the coming weeks."

First launched into the sky in 1997, the Ice Blast stands at 210 ft (64 m) above sea level, although is actually 180-foot-tall (55 m). Opened as Sony PlayStation – The Ride. Currently not open | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Ice Blast

Opened in 1997 and formerly known as Tango Ice Blast and PlayStation: The Ride!, Ice Blast stands 20 storeys high and in two seconds catapults riders vertically up a 210-foot tower at 80mph and thrusts them back down again, reaching G forces of up to 4.5G and -1G.

The ride lasts 1 min 30 seconds and it can carry 306 riders every hour.