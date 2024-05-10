This is what Penwortham's new Lidl will look like - and where it will be
Details of Penwortham’s new Lidl store have been revealed.
In October 2022, plans for a supermarket and a total of 301 homes on the former Vernon Carus Mill Site off Factory Lane and Sumpter Horse site off Leyland Road, were passed. Now plans have been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council showing the design of the shop, it’s car park, and it’s location.
What will it be like?
The shop will carry the typical Lidl look, made predominently of insulated grey metal cladding and glazed curtain walls. Inside it will have a customer toilet, a bakery, a kids trolley bay, a freezer section and what appears to be seven checkouts.
Access will be taken off a new road off Carrwood Road, opposite existing housing. The supermarket building - with a sales area of 1,354 sqm, will largely be to the west of the plot, with car parking to the south and the east. There will be gabion basket retaining walls around the north and west of the site, a 3m tall acoustic timber fence and gate around the plant room and delivery bay to the north, and a black powdercoated steel fence to the east “to match existing adjacent properties”.
There are also plans to landscape around every boundary of the site, with hundreds of grasses, shrubs and trees planted. These include lime trees, hornbeams, maidenhair trees, Norway maples, dozens of tall grasses at the entrance, hundreds of English lavenders around the car park area, and 73 compact guelder roses.
Opening hours
The firm had originally wanted to open 18 hours a day - between 5am and 11pm - seven days a week, but agreed to a compromise with council officials of 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and on bank holidays, while the store will trade from 10am to 7pm on Sundays. The outlet will have a 121-space car park and is expected to create 30 jobs.
