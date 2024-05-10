This is what Penwortham's new Lidl will look like - and where it will be

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans were originally approved in 2022.

Details of Penwortham’s new Lidl store have been revealed.

In October 2022, plans for a supermarket and a total of 301 homes on the former Vernon Carus Mill Site off Factory Lane and Sumpter Horse site off Leyland Road, were passed. Now plans have been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council showing the design of the shop, it’s car park, and it’s location.

What will it be like?

The shop will carry the typical Lidl look, made predominently of insulated grey metal cladding and glazed curtain walls. Inside it will have a customer toilet, a bakery, a kids trolley bay, a freezer section and what appears to be seven checkouts.

This is how the new Penwortham Lidl is expected to look. Credit: Lidl/HTC Architects/SRBC

Access will be taken off a new road off Carrwood Road, opposite existing housing. The supermarket building - with a sales area of 1,354 sqm, will largely be to the west of the plot, with car parking to the south and the east. There will be gabion basket retaining walls around the north and west of the site, a 3m tall acoustic timber fence and gate around the plant room and delivery bay to the north, and a black powdercoated steel fence to the east “to match existing adjacent properties”.

Plans for the layout of the new store. Credit: Lidl/HTC Architects/SRBC

There are also plans to landscape around every boundary of the site, with hundreds of grasses, shrubs and trees planted. These include lime trees, hornbeams, maidenhair trees, Norway maples, dozens of tall grasses at the entrance, hundreds of English lavenders around the car park area, and 73 compact guelder roses.

Opening hours