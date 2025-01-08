Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vehicle number plate recognition equipment could be installed on the main trunk road through the Ribble Valley as rural crimes spike.

The proposals for the A59 have been discussed with the borough council and come as a number of rural communities are set to receive cash for new CCTV camera systems, to tackle thefts of farm equipment and vehicles. Gisburn Auction Mart is also updating its security systems after thefts including a milk tanker.

Parishes in Sabden, Hothersall, Bolton by Bowland, Sawley, Tosside and Barrow have won financial grants to install new CCTV cameras, using cash from a police commissioner fund and the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership. The partnership includes the police, the borough council and other bodies to tackle crime and other problems.

Organised crime

Ribble Valley councillors are due for an update on rural CCTV systems at this month’s Community Services Committee meeting. A report for councillors states: “In 2022, challenges were reported in tracking and getting evidence for crimes committed by an organised crime group. This included extensive thefts of farming equipment and vehicles. The offenders were using rural arterial routes to enter and leave the Ribble Valley. These routes are typically in areas where there is known to be little CCTV coverage and poor lighting.

Gisburn Auction Mart on the A59 | Google

Regarding Gisburn Auction Mart, the report states: “This site has suffered significant losses through theft of large vehicles, including a milk tanker. It was agreed that using the fund to add automatic number plate recognition cameras on the A59 would be very beneficial. These are extremely useful tools for the police to efficiently track moving criminality.”

Regarding other rural problems, the report says many parishes have also reported frustrations with vehicle crime, burglary and anti-social behaviour, including dangerous driving. It adds: “PC Matt Hartup approached the Community Safety Partnership to suggest a joint project to support parishes to install CCTV in areas that are mutually beneficial to the police. Parishes were asked to register their interest and view an existing system in Barley.”

A grant of £8,000 was gained from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Neighbourhood Fund in late 2023 and the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership agreed to offer some extra funding. . Each parish currently involved will receive up to £1,500, it is expected. Other parishes may gain funding in future.

The borough council report states the rural CCTV activity is part of wider work which includes resolving issues with Longridge’s CCTV system and improving coverage in Clitheroe and Whalley.

Police have worked with CCTV operators to identify issues with cameras, rotations and timings to maximise their use. It is hoped that all the projects will be completed by the end of this financial year in early 2025. Another area of work includes launching a new communication system, called Scheme Link, for licensed premises which are in the Pub Watch scheme.