A £275,000 playground overhaul looks set to be signed off next week - and it could be ready for the summer holidays.

Councillors at South Ribble Borough Council have been recommended to approve the spend and put contractors in place to transform Tardy Gate Play Area in Lostock Hall.

A report by officers ahead of a cabinet meeting next week states: “The option of doing nothing and leaving the site in its current condition or carrying out partial refurbishment works were rejected as the site is nearing 20 years old and in need of full refurbishment. This will provide quality facilities for the local community that meet modern standards for design and accessibility.”

The proposal is to fully replace the existing equipment to provide a modern inclusive playground for toddlers (ages 2-6) and juniors (ages 7-12) and teenagers (13 to 18) living in the area. In addition, the project will replace and improve the small items of skate park equipment, the kick about area and the youth shelter.

There will be more than 30 pieces of equipment including a village shop play panel, springers, a wheelchair accessible roundabout, eight-seater roundabout, monkey bars, trail steps, a ‘metal slalom’, a solar powered stopwatch panel and several sitting areas and picnic benches.

Tardy Gate Play Area design | SRBC

The project will also introduce new lighting along the northwestern side which connects the facility to adjacent residential areas, the car park and Hope Terrace shops, providing a lit route. This will be done as a separate project and will be funded with the last £10,000 as the overall budget that is in the agreed Capital programme is £275.000.

It is intended that the new play area is completed in time for the school summer holidays, dependent on delivery and weather conditions.

A decision will be made on March 12.