This is the moment 'marooned' sheep were rescued from the River Ribble

This is the moment sheep were lead across the A59 near the Tickled Trout junction of the M6 after they were marooned by flood water.

Firefighters spent two hours rescuing a flock of 170 sheep from rising flood water after the River Ribble burst its banks in Preston.

Just before 4pm on Saturday, fire crews - one each from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge - were called to a field on Preston New Road, at Samlesbury, where 170 sheep had been cut off by flood water.

Kate Fulwell captured the sheep on video and posted it on Facebook. The video has been shared more than 400 times.

She said: "Some of them were covered in lumps of hedge and drenched. There were a few rogue ones that had to cadge a lift on the back of a quad bike."

A fire service spokesman said: "The incident involved 170 sheep who were marooned on an island surrounded by rising flood water.

"Two swift water rescue technicians assisted the farmer in moving the sheep to higher ground which involved closing the road. Crews were at the scene for two hours."

The River Ribble burst its banks in Walton-le-Dale and the Ribble Valley.