This is how bad the potholes are on my daily commute in Lancashire

It seems like everyone is talking about potholes.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
They are everywhere, and it's getting harder and harder to avoid them.

What am I talking about? Potholes, of course.

News that Lancashire is going to get £244m to tackle the state of the roads from money that would have been spent on the HS2 project couldn't come soon enough.

Last year I spent more than £300 replacing two front tyres damaged by potholes, and every day I am constantly having to negotiate my way around craters in the road, or brake on main roads where the surface has crumbled.

So, armed with my trusty tape measure, I set off on my regular commute in South Ribble, to see just how bad things are when you get up close.

