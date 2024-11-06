It was a place of learning for many years, but 10 years after its closure the site of the former Bispham High School is now being transformed for 21st century living.

Developer Rowland Homes is now underway with building 200 houses on the land on Bispham Road after securing planning permission in November 2023.

Work underway at the former Bispham School site | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The scheme, which is called Royal Gardens, is made up of 87 three-bedroom homes, 73 four-bedroom homes and 40 two-bedroom homes, with the latter designated as affordable housing.

There are 56 homes earmarked for land north of existing housing at Regency Gardens, 42 homes for the south of the existing housing fronting Lorne Road and Headfort Close and 102 homes for the eastern part of the site, accessed from Bispham Road apart from six fronting onto Kylemore Avenue.

Blackpool Council’s Planning Committee approved the development despite concerns over increased traffic. It was told these issues would be addressed by monitoring speed levels and considering an upgrade of the junction of Bispham Road and Warbreck Hill Road.

The permission also included agreement for the developer to contribute £442,000 towards a football pitch at Stanley Park, and £80,000 towards the upgrade of the adjoining playground as part of its planning obligations.

Outline permission had already been in place for 176 properties on the land, with Rowland Homes submitting its full application for 200 homes on the site in September 2022.

The former Bispham School merged with Collegiate School, and was renamed Blackpool Aspire Academy in September 2014. The school is on Blackpool Old Road and is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust.

Bispham High School was formerly an all girls’ school, founded in the 1950s and was finally demolished in 2017.