Third lane closed on M6 northbound and southbound between Preston and Lancaster as grass verges cut
The third lane was closed on the M6 in both directions in Lancashire on Tuesday (September 17).
The closures were reported between Preston and Lancaster at around 3pm.
The lanes were closed while the grass verges near the central reservation were cut, according to motorists in the area.
Traffic maps showed no congestion was building in the area.
