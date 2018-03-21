Things to do in Lancashire during 2018 Easter holidays

Keep the kids entertained this Easter with the our handy guide to events across Lancashire.

Here are the best paid for and free events across the region.

If you are hosting an event and would like yours adding to our guide email colin.ainscough@jpress.co.uk

:: PAID:

Event: Dusty’s Giant Easter Duck Hunt, Burscough - March 24, 2018 - April 8, 2018

Where: WWT Martin Mere, Fish Lane, Burscough, Lancashire, L40 0TA

What's on: Calling all kids - WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre have lost their GIANT yellow ducks and Dusty Duck needs you and your family to help him find them this Easter

Price: Adult £12.60, child £6.75, children (under 4) FREE, family £32.90

Website: https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere/

----

Event: Easter fun with Betsy Bumblebee - March 26, 2018 - April 12, 2018

Where: Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, Lancashire PR5 0UP

What's on: Betsy Bumblebee is back again for more family fun over Easter, with a brand new tale! Enjoy crafts, treasure hunts and original stories in a 14th Century Hall.

Price: £6

Website: http://www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/things-to-do/events/buy-tickets

----

Event: Easter Farm Fun at Thornton Hall Farm - March 5, 2018 - April 15, 2018 - Open daily from 10am

Where: Thornton Hall Farm, Thornton-In-Craven, Nr Barnoldswick, Lancashire BD23 3TS

What's on: There will be something for everyone Easter at Thornton Hall Country Park. From Willy Wonka & Peter Rabbit to Circus Workshops, Pony Rides and Lamb Feeding. As well as all the usual Farm Fun.

Price: Children £7 per person per day, adults £6.50 per person per day, under 1s Free, under 2s £3.50 per person per day

Website: http://www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/

---

Event: Easter at Oswaldtwistle Mills - March 26, 2018 - April 13, 2018 - 10am-5pm daily

Where: Oswaldtwistle Mills, Moscow Mill, Colliers Street, Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire BB5 3DE

What's on: Workshops will be taking place throughout.

Price: Children £7 per person per day, adults £6.50 per person per day, under 1s Free, under 2s £3.50 per person per day

Website: https://www.o-mills.co.uk/events/2018-04/

---

Event: Easter at Brockholes - March 24, 2018 - April 15, 2018 - Tuesday-Sunday 10am-4pm until March 31, 10am-5pm 7 days a week from April 1, 2018

Where: Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston PR5 0AG

What's on: There is plenty for the whole family during the Easter holidays, including; Easter basket weaving, the Easter Xplorer challenge, pram walk, outdoor adventure club, chirpy chicks Easter nest and breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

Price: Prices vary

Website: http://www.brockholes.org



:: FREE:

Event: Easter Egg Rolling at Avenham and Miller Park - April 2, 2018

Where: Avenham & Miller Park, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Lancashire PR1 8JP

What's on: Preston is set for yet another cracking day of fun with the return of the city’s popular and long-running egg-rolling tradition. On the day there will be a varied programme of workshops, street theatre and live music as well the traditional Easter Bonnet competition, alongside the egg rolling itself.

Website: More here

----

Event: HAPPA Easter at Shores Hey Farm - March 1, 2018 - April 8, 2018 - 11am-4pm daily

Where: Shores Hey Farm, Halifax Road, Briercliffe, Burnley, Lancashire BB10 3QU

What's on: Join the team at Shores Hey Farm for a fantastic Easter with activities for all the family, such as, Ponies 4 You, Little Neddies, Tommy Trotter’s Easter Trail, tasty food in The Scullery café, also Crafty Vintage weekend.

Website: https://www.shoresheyfarm.co.uk/

----

Event: The BIG Easter Event - March 29, 2018 - 11am-6pm

Where: Lancaster City Centre, Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1UA

What's on: Lancaster BID is holding a day of hopping good fun at their Big Easter Event. Taking place in Market Square they will have Rabbit and her friends Bluebird and Deer, doing wonderful aerial performances throughout the day as well the opportunity to have your photo taken with their furry friends. There will be Easter themed arts and crafts from Creation Station and also at the library and museum as well as face painting and fairground rides.

Website: http://www.lancasterbid.org/

