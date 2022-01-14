Thin Lizzy tribute bring UK tour to Morecambe
Limehouse Lizzy, the renowned tribute to Celtic Rock band Thin Lizzy, bring their UK tour to The Platform this Saturday, (January 15.)
The band continue to keep the spirit of Philip Lynott and Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide and recently added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist (and world renowned solo artist) Gary Moore.
From their Official PRS award, performing for Virgin Atlantic in Barbados, TV appearances (BBC 2’s ‘Arena’ amongst others), and to actually being recruited to record and tour by members of the original Thin Lizzy, Limehouse Lizzy recently completed their 26th year with their most explosive show and critically-acclaimed line-up yet.
Despite international tours (UAE, Germany and previously USA, Scandinavia, Caribbean etc), corporate clients (Mitsubishi, NatWest) and even book appearances (The Rocker, Send In The Clones), Limehouse Lizzy were able to squeeze a co-headline tour with tribute giants Livewire, along with their own stand-alone tour, in what has been an exhausting year-long schedule. The boys are back in town in 2022.
The show at The Platform, which is suitable for ages 18+ and will be a standing gig with limited seating, starts at 8pm on Saturday January 15. Tickets cost £18 each and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online here or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.
Those attending the event must wear a face covering when inside the venue and each provide an NHS Covid Pass, as recommended by the Government. To be eligible for an NHS Covid Pass, customers need to either be fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours, or have had a positive PCR test within the past six months. Full details on the Platform’s entry requirements and other Covid-19 information can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platorm-entry.