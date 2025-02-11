They made me feel like I was the reason for my baby's death
Ida Lock died in November 2019 just seven days after her birth at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
On Monday, Sarah Robinson said she and her partner, Ryan Lock, had experienced “a rollercoaster of emotions” in a fight for answers and “justice”.
Giving evidence at the start of an inquest, scheduled to last 17 days, Ms Robinson, from Morecambe, said there had been a “real sense of obstruction” from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.
Following their daughter’s death, Ms Robinson said she and her partner were “desperate” to speak to the hospital in a bid to find answers and a meeting was set up for late December 2019.
Ms Robinson said: “I was told ‘we don’t have anywhere to do this, is it OK to do this in the delivery suite?’
“That shocked me, I thought ‘absolutely not’.”
Instead the meeting took place in an office on Ward 17 where women are cared for before and after birth, the inquest heard.
Ms Robinson said being around newborn babies at the time was “torture” and “distressing”.
She said: “It seemed incredibly insensitive to our circumstances.
“We came away from that meeting thinking that Ida was in a very poorly condition when she was born.
“It took a long time to get over that meeting, I thought it was something I had done.
“The meeting didn’t provide any answers or explanations.
“We were provided with the medical notes.
“No-one took us through it, nothing to explain the notes.”
She added: “I had sorrow and anxiety which intensified for months, the only way I could describe myself was numb.
“I fell into a vicious circle, constantly questioning as to whether I was the reason that my daughter had died, and what had I missed. I felt so guilty.
“All of this was made more difficult by the lack of information from the trust which made it impossible for us to truly understand what had happened.”
Ms Robinson told the inquest it was “heartbreaking” to receive an April 2020 report from the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) which identified failings in Ida’s delivery.
The inquest continues on Tuesday.