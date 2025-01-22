The Sumpter Horse Inn is being torn down to make way for an access road to a new £46m housing development.

The pub in Leyland Road has stood empty since 2017, when Marilyn McDonnell - then one of Preston's longest-serving landladies - lost a long-running battle to save her pub from the bulldozers.

She fought the plans for almost a decade before she was forced to vacate the pub she called home for 15 years in August 2017.

“There will never be a pub like this again,” said Marilyn before the doors closed for a final time. “It is one of a kind. Saying goodbye to the place will break my heart.”

The estate to be created on the Sumpter Horse site will be made up of three cul-de-sacs, off Leyland Road, and will include a 20-space communal car park for existing Leyland Road residents.

The properties - all 25 of which will be classed as affordable - will range from two to four bedrooms and include four semi-detached bungalows and eight two-bedroomed apartments.

Demolition by GBM Demolition commenced on Tuesday and is expected to take around two to three weeks to complete.

GBM project manager Phil Shelley said: “We will try to keep noise and disruption to an absolute minimum and would like to thank the residents in advance for their patience and understanding whilst we complete these works.”

Anyone with concerns about demolition work can contact GBM Demolition on 07826046958.

1 . Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham | National World Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham | National World Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham | National World Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham Demolition work taking place at the former Sumpter Horse Inn in Leyland Road, Penwortham | National World Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales