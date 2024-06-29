These roads have been named as some of the worst places to park in Lancashire

We asked which roads were the worst across Lancashire for parking and a handful came up more than once.
And when you see these roads, you will understand why.
Do you agree - and have certain roads been left out?
Here are the ones that have been named and shamed.
1. These roads have been named as some of the worst ones to try and park on in Lancashire
These roads have been named as some of the worst ones to try and park on in Lancashire | LEPPhoto: LEP
2. Malden Street in Leyland has been named as a bad place to try and park. Google Images
3. This particular stretch of Harrington Road in Chorley is another road deemed to be a nightmare for parking. Google Images
No shortage of double yellow lines on New Hall Lane, Preston, named as a tough place to find a parking spot. Google Images
No shortage of double yellow lines on New Hall Lane, Preston, named as a tough place to find a parking spot. Google Images | GooglePhoto: Google
