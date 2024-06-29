These roads have been named as some of the worst places to park in Lancashire

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jun 2024, 19:24 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 19:25 BST

We’ve all been there - desperately trying to find a place to park in a local street and facing either double yellow lines, unfeasibly narrow roads or multiple no-parking areas.

We asked which roads were the worst across Lancashire for parking and a handful came up more than once.

And when you see these roads, you will understand why.

Do you agree - and have certain roads been left out?

Here are the ones that have been named and shamed.

These roads have been named as some of the worst ones to try and park on in Lancashire

Malden Street in Leyland has been named as a bad place to try and park. Google Images

Malden Street in Leyland has been named as a bad place to try and park.

This particular stretch of Harrington Road in Chorley is another road deemed to be a nightmare for parking. Google Images

This particular stretch of Harrington Road in Chorley is another road deemed to be a nightmare for parking.

No shortage of double yellow lines on New Hall Lane, Preston, named as a tough place to find a parking spot. Google Images

No shortage of double yellow lines on New Hall Lane, Preston, named as a tough place to find a parking spot.

