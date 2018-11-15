These pubs and clubs from Preston's past are sure to bring back some memories

Here we remember the places where we mis-spent our youth, or where we probably met our significant other.
Pipers/ Lord Byrons/ Storm /Club Arena
Many will recall a visit to the Piper from the mid-1960s onwards. In 2001 it opened as Storm, a venue for over-25s, and later became Club Arena.
Clouds
In 1974 velour seats and luxury carpets awaited the visitors greeted by resident DJ Steve Martell.
Squires
In 1979 a sumptuous cellar night spot named Squires was unveiled underneath the Lancastria Co-op building after a 500,000 investment.
Easy Street
In 1989 Clouds became Easy Street, even hosting page three girl Linda Lusardi in its heyday.
