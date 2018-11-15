These pubs and clubs from Preston's past are sure to bring back some memories

1. #Thu Nov 15 14:57:01 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Pipers/ Lord Byrons/ Storm /Club Arena''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Many will recall a visit to the Piper from the mid-1960s onwards. In 2001 it opened as Storm, a venue for over-25s, and later became Club Arena.''[IPTC]Headline=Pipers/ Lord Byrons/ Storm /Club Arena

Many will recall a visit to the Piper from the mid-1960s onwards. In 2001 it opened as Storm, a venue for over-25s, and later became Club Arena.

jpress