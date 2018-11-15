These pubs and clubs from Preston's past are sure to bring back some memories

While the nightlife around Preston has changed somewhat over the years, you never forget the clubs and pubs of your youth.

Here we remember the places where we mis-spent our youth, or where we probably met our significant other.

Many will recall a visit to the Piper from the mid-1960s onwards. In 2001 it opened as Storm, a venue for over-25s, and later became Club Arena.

In 1974 velour seats and luxury carpets awaited the visitors greeted by resident DJ Steve Martell.

In 1979 a sumptuous cellar night spot named Squires was unveiled underneath the Lancastria Co-op building after a 500,000 investment.

In 1989 Clouds became Easy Street, even hosting page three girl Linda Lusardi in its heyday.

