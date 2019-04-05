These nose filters can help to prevent hay fever - and they only cost £2

With Spring in full bloom, the dreaded hay fever season has returned, with people all over the UK struggling with itchy eyes, runny noses and sneezing.

But for those who suffer with hay fever, some new innovative nose filters could prevent the daily allergy struggle over the upcoming months.

The O2 Nose Filters cost 5.99 for three pairs, coming in at just under 2 per pair.

What are these nose filters and how do they work?

According to the company, O2 Nose Filters help to prevent hay fever before it has even started, discreetly sitting inside the nose and trapping up to 100 per cent of pollen particles.

Stefan Viklund, CEO of O2 Nose Filters , said, “The filters work in a similar way to a magnet attracting iron. Layers of electrostatic material capture the pollen particles, causing them to stick to the filters and preventing them from entering the bloodstream.

“Our tests have shown the O2 Nose Filters are 90 to 100 per cent efficient at capturing pollen particles. They could end the misery suffered by the millions of hay fever sufferers in the UK each year.”

Who can use them?

These new nose filters are drug-free and non-drowsy - which means they are suitable for everyone to use, including pregnant women, asthmatics and those taking other prescription medicines.

How much do they cost?

The O2 Nose Filters cost £5.99 for three pairs, coming in at just under £2 per pair. They can be worn for up to 12 hours, including overnight.

They come in four different sizes to suit every nose and may even be suitable for sufferers of other allergens.

Although they have been proven to protect against both grass and tree pollen, they can also help to prevent a range of other allergens entering the body, including mould spores and pet hair, alongside airborne pollutants such as exhaust fumes, viruses and bacteria.