They include a tireless campaigner from Pilling who spent 20 years battling to highlight the dangers in certain epilepsy treatments, and a 23 year old Blackpool Council apprentice who played a vital role in providing PPE to frontline council and care teams across town during the Covid lockdown.

The individuals received accolades including the, OBE, MBE and the British Empire Medal after their inspirational endeavours saw them nominated for awards.

Blackpool Council employee Liam Entwistle, 23, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his outstand work during the Covid pandemic.

Liam Entwistle has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list

Back in 2020 Liam was a year into his role as a Stores/ Yard Apprentice when the pandemic hit.

Due to other team members isolating he become the sole member of staff in the stores team, which provides equipment to all council departments.

His role quickly became vital to the council’s pandemic efforts as the central hub for the ordering, storing and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to front line council teams and care providers across the town.Following initial involvement from a variety of teams across the council Liam was responsible for the day to day running of Stores and PPE supply to all the care providers while still only an apprentice.Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are so proud of Liam, he thoroughly deserves this honour.

"Everyone knows how crucial PPE was to those working on the front line during the pandemic.

Elaine Allen has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list

"It took an extraordinary effort from a number of council employees to bring in an effective system to ensure everyone who needed PPE could access it quickly and safely.Liam who really shone out and was easy to forget that he had only worked at the council for a year."Liam, 23, from Bispham, said: “Although I have been nominated for the award and I am appreciative for it, it wasn’t all down to me and without the support of the other departments/staff coming together as one we wouldn’t have got where we got to. “

Liam is now in a permanent role.

Another Blackpool Council employee to be recognised was Dr Elaine Allen, who received an OBE (Officer of the Order of British Empire).Dr Allen, Executive headteacher of St John Vianney Catholic Primary School and English Hub, has been in education for over 30 years and has been headteacher at St John for nearly nine years.

In addition to her role as Literacy Strategic Lead for Blackpool she is also the Chair of the English Hub Council and sits on both the Blackpool and Liverpool Education Boards, the latter as a reading/phonics advisor.She is passionate about supporting school improvement both nationally and internationally.

Janet Williams, with her sons outside 10 Downing Street, has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list

During her studies for her PhD in Education and Social Justice in 2019 she completed numerous local research projects and two international research projects in Rwanda and Nepal; both focusing on improving leadership in schools in developing countries.Dr Elaine Allen, said: “When I found out I had been nominated for an OBE I was totally shocked. I still am.

"I am so proud of this achievement and dedicate it to all those who work alongside me to ensure we are doing all we can to improve the outcomes for children and young people.”Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “On behalf of Blackpool Council I would like to pass on my heartfelt congratulations to Elaine."

Janet Williams, 57, of School Lane, Pilling, who is co-founder of Independent Fetal Anti-Convulsant Trust has been awarded the MBE for services to people with disabilities.

Janet has been recognised as a tireless campaigner on the harmful effects prescribed drugs have on unborn babies in women with epilepsy.She has epilepsy and both her sons were born with disabilities after she took the drug Epilim whilst she was pregnant with them.

Michael Loomes from Bispham has been awarded an MBE for services to Scouting

The main component of Epilim is sodium valproate, which causes birth defects, mostly neurodevelopmental, in one of every two pregnancies.

Four years ago, following much work by the campaigners, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), banned drugs containing valproate among women and girls of a childbearing age, unless they have a birth control programme in place.Janet started her first support group in 1999 and spent the remaining two decades campaigning with another local activist, Emma Murphy.She started her first support group in 1999 and has spent more than 20 years campaigning on this issue.

Janet sad: "I never expected this but I am delighted.

"The campaign will still go on, though, to help achieve compensation for the families who have suffered.

"We also need to help support the children affected, who will still be around when their parents have gone."

Natasha Wright, 51, of Rossyln Avenue, Preesall, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community in Preesall and Knott End during Covid-19During the pandemic Natasha made a considerable contribution in supporting her community, setting up up a Facebook Group, Help PKE, to mobilise and communicate with volunteers and supporters.

Kam Kothia OBE, Chair of Star Academies, has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list

Their efforts included the production of PPE for Blackpool Victoria and Lancaster hospitals but the group later expended its efforts to help with the shopping of people who were isolated.

The lockdown involved the closure of schools.

As a result of this some pupils could no longer access free school meals, so she stepped in and organised food parcels for these needy children, the nominee also sourced second handIT equipment to enable all children to participate in remote learning.A food bank, which is still operating, was also set up.

Natasha said: "I can't believe I have been given this recognition but it was a team effort."

Michael Loomes, 83, of Bispham, has been awarded the MBE, who is the founder of The Story of Scouting Museum, has been recognised for his work for voluntary servicesto Young People and to the community.

A member of the Cub Scout movement in Blackpool since he was a boy, he was instrumental in opening seven new groups across Lancashire thatprovided scouting for over 350 young people each week.For over 50 years he has personally paid for and built up a world-leading collection of scouting heritage.Michael is considered to be a world-leading expert on Robert Baden-Powell, including his army service, culminating in the relief of Mafeking.● His personal collection reached 15,000 separate items, some of which are theonly record or example known in the UK, or indeed the world.● In 2001 he invested over £150,000 of his personal funds to build the first purpose-built Scout museum in the UK, located at Waddecar ScoutCamp in Lancashire and now houses his collection, and gifts presented to themuseum over the last 15 years.

Michael said: "When I saw the envelope come through the post I couldn't believe it. This is an incredible honour."

Sharon Martin, 61 of Great Eccleston, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.She is a community volunteer who has been involved in a range of efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the continuation of variouscommunity activities under lockdown conditions.Sharon has been involved in Britain in Bloom efforts within the village of Elswick,, since she moved to the area in 2014, as well as numerous othercommunal activities such as the local choir, of which she served as thesecretary and now Chair of the local church, St. Anne’s.During the time she has been involved, she has helped Elswick achieve great success in the national Britain in Bloom competition, earningthe national Champion of Champions title in 2017.Sharon has also been involved in gardening education at local schools, running a gardening club and organising excursions for the children to events such asthe Chatsworth Flower Show in 2019.She used social media to coordinate individual gardening volunteers remotely, in order to keep Elswick in Bloom going throughout the crisis and maintain the look of the village.In her role as secretary of the Elswick church choir, she set up remote choir practices and meetings, as well as coordinating individual recordings tocombine into ‘virtual performances’.

And Chair of the Board of Blackpool-based Star Academies, Kam Kothia DL, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his outstanding service to education.

Kam Kothia DL, who has been bestowed with the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), has held strategic leadership roles in education for over 20 years.

Initially as Chair of Governors at Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) and, since 2010, as co-founder and Chair of Star Academies, he has been at the forefront of extending access to high-quality education for young people from disadvantaged communities, raising aspirations and improving school standards across the country.

During his 15-year term as Chair of Governors at TIGHS, Kam Kothia DL led the school’s transformation from a small independent school to the best-performing state school in the country, which secured three consecutive ‘outstanding’ Ofsted inspection ratings throughout his tenure.

As Chair of the Board of Trustees of Star Academies, Kam’s primary focus has been on the strategic direction, performance standards and the service ethos of the trust. Since 2010, he has overseen the successful growth of the trust from operating a single school in Blackburn to a national network of 31 primary and secondary schools.

Star Academies has consistently been one of the highest-performing multi-academy trusts in England over recent years, running some of the country’s top-performing schools. In the government’s most recent performance tables (2019), Star schools secured first, second and third places in the national rankings, with five in total in the top 15. The pursuit of educational excellence and the shared desire amongst Star Academies’ staff to achieve the very best outcome for pupils, is deeply embedded throughout the trust’s work.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Star Academies worked to provide an extra level of support for its pupils, their families and the local community. As Chair, Kam led the way by overseeing the implementation of a broad range of initiatives, including the creation of Star Family Hubs in 13 towns and cities which provided foodbanks, hot meals, hygiene products and PPE to local families, charities and health workers.