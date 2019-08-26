These are the towns in Lancashire which will get a share of a £1 billion high street fund

An extra 50 towns and cities across England will benefit from a share of a £1 billion fund to revitalise ailing high streets.

Among the 50 places are Blackpool and Kirkham.

The funding can be used for schemes including improved transport links or converting empty shops into new homes and offices.

The announcement doubles the number of areas which will be allocated a share of the fund.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Our high streets are right at the heart of our communities, and I will do everything I can to make sure they remain vibrant places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.

"But with our town centres facing challenges, we're today expanding the High Streets Fund to support over 100 high streets to regenerate - backed by £1 billion of vital investment.

"This scheme is going to re-energise and transform even more of our high streets - helping them to attract new businesses, boost local growth, and create new infrastructure and jobs."

The areas will receive up to £150,000 to support the development of detailed project proposals that can be submitted for capital funding.