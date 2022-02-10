We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

- Road traffic collision in Great Mitton

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn attended a road traffic collision in Clitheroe Road at around 7.30am.

The scene involved two separate incidents where two cars crashed due to black ice on the road.

One casualty was administered first aid by fire service personnel.

Fire crews made the scene safe and were in attendance for around 90 minutes.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

- Flat fire in Blackburn

Three fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen attended an incident in St Marys Wharfe at around 7.35am.

The fire involved the kitchen of a ground floor flat.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a trauma pack to extinguish the flames.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

One casualty suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by firefighters and North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for around 90 minutes.

- Road traffic collision in Lancaster

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision on the A683 at the junction of Denny Beck Lane at around 8.45am.

The incident involved one trailer and one car.

Two casualties were extricated from the car by fire service personnel and conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 40 minutes.

- Domestic building fire in Ormskirk

Two fire engines from Skelmersdale and Wigan attended a domestic property fire in Atkinson Road at around 11.40am.

The incident involved a fire in the kitchen of a domestic property.

First aid was administered by firefighters to one casualty suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews remained at the scene for around one hour.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

- Rescue of person in Accrington

Three fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn, and the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, were mobilised to rescue a person who was trapped in Bridge Street, Church, at around 2.55am.

One casualty was rescued by fire service personnel using a longboard and a basket stretcher.

Crews were in attendance for around an hour.

- Kitchen fire in Oswaldtwistle

Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a fire at a domestic property in Cornwall Avenue at around 12.45pm.

The fire involved a toaster in the kitchen.

One hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit was used to extinguish the flames.

One casualty was administered first aid treatment from the fire service.

Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.

- Road traffic collision in Lancaster

One fire engine from Lancaster attended a road traffic collision in Caton Road at around 3.10pm.

The incident involved a car hitting a lamp post.

Firefighters administered first aid to one casualty and were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes.

- Derelict building fire in Skelmersdale

Two fire engines from Skelmersdale attended a rubbish fire in a derelict commercial building measuring approximately 160m x 100m in Gillibrands Road at around 3.55pm.

Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and ten minutes.

- Road traffic collision in Blackburn

Two fire engines from Blackburn along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Chorley attended a road traffic collision in Whalley Range at around 6.20pm.

The incident involved one vehicle and a domestic property.

Firefighters used stabilisation equipment, a first aid kit, long board, Holmatro cutting and spreading tools, sharp edge protection and a turfer to extricate two casualties from the vehicle.

The casualties were handed over to North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 50 minutes.

- Road traffic collision in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended a three-vehicle collision in Poulton Road at around 6.45pm.

Firefighters used stabilisation and lighting to release one casualty from the vehicle.

Crews were in attendance for around 35 minutes.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

No incidents reported.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

- Kitchen fire in Heysham

Two fire engines from Morecambe attended an incident at a domestic property in Harewood Avenue at around 12.15am.

The fire involved clothing left on a hob in the kitchen.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for around an hour.

- Commercial building fire in Southport

Four fire engines from Ormskirk, Tarleton and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service attended an incident in Moss Lane at around 1.55pm.

The incident involved dog kennels which were well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.