These are the exotic and 'dangerous' animals being kept as pets in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shocking new research has revealed the exotic animals being kept as pets in Lancashire.

According to charity Born Free, who contacted all local authorities in the UK, there are 106 'dangerous' wild animals registered as living in Lancashire. They include a serval cat in Chorley, 100 wild boar and three ostriches in the Ribble Valley, and two ostiches in West Lancashire. No specific locations have been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, the research, which was carried out in 2023, reveals more than 2,700 dangerous wild animals being kept privately in Great Britain under licences permitted by the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976. This number includes more than 200 wild cats, 250 primates and 400 venomous snakes at a total of 187 private addresses.

Now Born Free is calling for urgent action to tighten legislation to minimise risk to the public and safeguard the welfare of wild animals. Dr Mark Jones, Born Free’s Head of Policy, said: “It is unbelievable that, in this day and age, so many dangerous animals, including big cats, large primates, crocodiles and venomous snakes, continue to be legally kept in people’s homes in the UK. Increasing demand for and trade in all kinds of wild animals as exotic pets puts owners and the wider public at risk of injury or disease. It also results in serious animal suffering, and the demand increases the pressure on many wild populations which are often already under threat.”

Serval cat

The charity also claims that their research also discovered that some councils are unaware of the exact species of animal being kept, despite a requirement to identify this within the legislation, which they say raises further serious animal welfare, and health and safety, concerns.

What is a serval?

The serval is a wild cat native to Africa. It is a slender, medium-sized cat that stands 54–62 cm at the shoulder and weighs 9–18 kg. It is characterised by a small head, large ears, a golden-yellow to buff coat spotted and striped with black, and a short, black-tipped tail. They live up to 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad