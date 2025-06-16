'There was a real buzz, despite the rain': 1,000s turn out for Longridge Field Day

The event welcomed thousands of people to Longridge

Longridge was alive with colour, music and celebration on Saturday as thousands of people gathered for this year’s Longridge Field Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a vibrant parade, live performances, family activities, and community spirit in full force, the annual event once again proved to be a major highlight in the local calendar.

Despite the uncertain weather, featuring several downpours, Longridge Field Day included a spectacular parade through the town centre featuring local schools, community groups, and the beloved Longridge Band. Parade-goers lined the streets to cheer on participants in dazzling costumes, floats and displays that brought joy and energy to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Pendle Hill Properties giving away hundreds of free frisbees to excited children and families from their office on Berry Lane, the Field Day had something for everyone, including live music, dance performances, family-friendly entertainment, and a wide array of food and market stalls.

Thousands turn out for a fantastic day of fun at Longridge Field Day | Pendle Hill Properties

Local residents, businesses and volunteers all played a role in making the event a success, with many praising the warm, welcoming atmosphere and the strong sense of community pride that was on display throughout the day.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “There was a real buzz in the air all day long, despite the rain. It was fantastic to see the community coming together and enjoying everything that Longridge Field Day has to offer. We were proud to play a small part in making it a day to remember – and it was great to see so many happy, smiley faces.”