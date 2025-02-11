The owners of Blackpool’s famous Yorkshire Fisheries fish and chips restaurant have come out to reassure customers that everything is business as usual despite the establishment being put up for sale.

Maria and Pavlos Menelaou, who have owned and run Yorkshire Fisheries for two decades, are keen to quash any false rumours of the restaurant’s imminent closure or of it having already changed ownership, emphasising that they are still currently operating the business as usual.

“There have been rumours going around saying that we’ve either closed down, that we’re closing down, or that we’re under new ownership…” said Maria Menelaou. “I want everyone to be reassured that it’s very much business as usual. Yes, [the business] is on the market, but nothing has happened and nothing has changed.

“We’re getting phone calls from people telling us we’ve closed down - no, we’ve not,” said Maria. “I just want people to be reassured because, as it stands now, the team is still here, the management is still here, the owners are still here - everything is exactly the same. We love our local customers and we love our loyal customers, and we want them to know that.

Yorkshire Fisheries | Google

“Ultimately, this business has been here since 1907 and it’s had a range of owners,” Maria said. “Me and Pavlos are not Yorkshire Fisheries, we’ve just nurtured it. Granted, we’ve been here the longest at 20 years - my uncle had it for 17 and others had it for 15 years - but while the business changes hands, recipes don’t - they get handed down.

“We love serving our fish and chips, but our personal circumstances have changed and we want to spend more time with our families now. We’re very proud of what we’ve done and we’re proud of having created somewhere with a family atmosphere where people feel welcome.

“The staff are fabulous, so it’s not fair that they keep getting it everyday: ‘Have you sold yet, have you sold yet?’ That gives them insecurity and I don’t like that because it’s not fair on them. I want them to feel safe.”