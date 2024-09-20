The Voice UK is looking for Lancashire contestants
Producers of the hit show on ITVX are looking for the next star who can turn the coaches heads and chairs.
The show is open to soloists, duos, trios, and groups.
Applicants must be 16 years of age or older by June 5, 2025.
If you are aged 16-17 you must arrange for your parent/guardian to register, complete and submit this application form on your behalf.
The judges for the 2024 season Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, LeAnn Rimes and McFly singers Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.
Emma Willis will be returning to host the show.
The winner will be awarded a record deal with EMI, a £50,000 cash prize and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.
The closing date to apply is: Friday, February 7, 2025.
To apply click HERE.
