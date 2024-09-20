Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you have what it takes to win our next series of The Voice?

Producers of the hit show on ITVX are looking for the next star who can turn the coaches heads and chairs.

The Voice UK is looking for Lancashire contestants to wow the judges. | ITVX The Voice UK

The show is open to soloists, duos, trios, and groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older by June 5, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are aged 16-17 you must arrange for your parent/guardian to register, complete and submit this application form on your behalf.

The judges for the 2024 season Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, LeAnn Rimes and McFly singers Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Emma Willis will be returning to host the show.

Do you have what it takes? | The Voice UK/ITVX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will be awarded a record deal with EMI, a £50,000 cash prize and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.

The closing date to apply is: Friday, February 7, 2025.

To apply click HERE.