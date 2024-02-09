News you can trust since 1886
10) 10. Taj Mahal / Brighton Pavilion The majestic architecture of the Taj Mahal in India is resembled by the Royal Pavilion along the English seaside town of Brighton. Both buildings have beautiful gardens to wander around and soak in the sun.

The top 10 romantic destination 'dupes' this Valentines Day - and the Lancashire destination that comes 1st

If you're romantic, but on a budget.....

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT

Travel experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have revealed 10 destination dupes for couples to visit the world’s most romantic landmarks right on their doorstep. 

Rather than spending a fortune on a romantic trip away this Valentine's Day, Britons can visit some of the UK’s best-kept secret spots that resemble romantic landmarks across the globe. 

 They include dupes of Venice, Brooklyn Bridge, and there's a special place in Lancashire you might want to visit.

Here are the ten best romantic destination dupes:

9. Empire State Building / Sky Garden, London London’s Sky Garden is a perfect dupe for the stunning views from the Empire State Building in New York, but without all of the crowds. Couples can have a romantic dinner and drinks whilst admiring the gorgeous sunset over London.

1. 9. Empire State Building / Sky Garden, London

9. Empire State Building / Sky Garden, London London's Sky Garden is a perfect dupe for the stunning views from the Empire State Building in New York, but without all of the crowds. Couples can have a romantic dinner and drinks whilst admiring the gorgeous sunset over London.

8. Love Lock Bridge, Paris / Bakewell Bridge, Derbyshire One of the most romantic locations in the world, the Pont des Arts is a famous bridge in the heart of Paris where couples attach a padlock engraved with their initials. Those wanting to symbolise their love can head over to Bakewell in Derbyshire where the padlock tradition continues.

8. Love Lock Bridge, Paris / Bakewell Bridge, Derbyshire One of the most romantic locations in the world, the Pont des Arts is a famous bridge in the heart of Paris where couples attach a padlock engraved with their initials. Those wanting to symbolise their love can head over to Bakewell in Derbyshire where the padlock tradition continues.

7. Disney Cinderella Castle / Craigievar Castle, Scotland A famous proposal spot is the Cinderella Castle at the centre of Disney theme parks. The iconic pink castle is a perfect hotspot for loved up couples. However, Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire is a beautiful pink fairytale alternative which is said to have inspired Walt Disney himself.

7. Disney Cinderella Castle / Craigievar Castle, Scotland A famous proposal spot is the Cinderella Castle at the centre of Disney theme parks. The iconic pink castle is a perfect hotspot for loved up couples. However, Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire is a beautiful pink fairytale alternative which is said to have inspired Walt Disney himself.

6. Sagrada Familia / York Minster York Minster has many beautiful similarities from the romantic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, including the divine architecture and a rich history, with panoramic views sweeping across each city from the top.

6. Sagrada Familia / York Minster York Minster has many beautiful similarities from the romantic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, including the divine architecture and a rich history, with panoramic views sweeping across each city from the top.

