The Real Manhunter is coming to Preston and Blackpool: everything you need to know

A public figure known as ‘The Real Manhunter’ is coming to Lancashire twice over the next six months and below is everything you need to know.

Who is The Real Manhunter?

The Real Manhunter is Senior Investigating police officer Colin Sutton, who was head of the Metropolitan Police murder squad.

Thje ITV drama series ‘Manhunt’ (2019-2021) was based on Colin, who during his career most notably caught the serial killer Levi Bellfield and 'Night Stalker' Delroy Grant.

The 65-year-old retired detective has also been the star of his own show called ‘The Real Manhunter’ since 2021 in which he looks back at his career in the force.

Writer, broadcaster and former murder detective DCI Colin Sutton during a previous live show.

When is he coming to Lancashire?

The Real Manhunter is coming to the Guild Hall in Preston on Friday, November 1 2024 with his new show called ‘The Makings of a Murderer 2’.

He returns to Lancashire on January 23 for a showing at the Blackpool Winter Gardens, and then on March 27 for a show at Colne’s Muni Theatre.

What is The Makings of a Murderer about?

Audience members can expect a chilling, thrilling night at the theatre as Colin tells stories of how he caught some of the UK's most evil murderers.

In this all-new show, Colin will talk you through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night at the theatre - for true crime fans and theatre goers alike.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Preston show cost £34 and are available online here.

Blackpool tickets are also available online and range from £30.35 to £39.15.

Is the show on anywhere else?

Between September 2024 and July 25, The Makings of a Murderer 2 has an impressive 103 showings up and down the country.

Check out the show’s website to see if there is another date that is of interest to you.